Embattled New York Jets Wide Receiver Talks About ‘Red Line’ Criticism
For most of the week, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had the floor when it comes to talking about the interception that ended any chance of the Jets beating the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
You probably know it as the “red line.” The receiver on the other end of that pass, veteran Mike Williams, hadn't spoken to the media all week. In fact, he didn't participate fully in workouts on Wednesday and Thursday and was listed on the injury report as being out for personal reasons. On Thursday he was working out in an area were injured players typically rehab.
On Friday he was back with the team in a full workout in preparation for Sunday's game with Pittsburgh.
And, for the first time, reporters got the chance to try and get whatever they could out of him about what happened on Monday night.
They didn’t get much, per ESPN and other outlets. When asked about what happened, he smiled and made one comment.
"I just have to be on the red line," Williams said.
Williams also said that Rodgers initiated a conversation with him about what happened and that he wasn't worried about the criticism that came his way.
Rodgers said on Monday night that Williams was supposed to run what he called a “red line” route. That refers to the red line that NFL teams paint on their practice fields to aid receivers with route running during practice. The red line runs parallel to the sideline and is five yards from the sideline on the field of play.
The 40-year-old quarterback said after the game that Williams was supposed to run that red line route. Instead, Williams was set up on the numbers and ran an inside release. Once Rodgers said he realized the route Williams was running, he altered his throw.
That forced Rodgers to underthrow Williams, who slipped trying to come back to the football, which was picked off by the Bills.
As for Williams, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said the 30-year-old receiver will be active for Sunday’s game. But he could also be moved by the Nov. 5 trade deadline, now that Davante Adams is with the team and will likely siphon off many of his game reps.
The Athletic reported that at least three teams have expressed an interest in Williams, including the Steelers.
ESPN reported that Williams’ one-year deal shouldn’t be a barrier to making a trade. He signed a $10 million deal, but the Jets front-loaded the compensation. If a team were to trade for Williams this weekend, he would only cost that team $832,000 off a $1.255 million base salary.