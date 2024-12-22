New York Jets Trading Garrett Wilson is a Preposterous Notion
Earlier this week, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson did some time with the local media. Playing for a 4-10 team the questions tend to be more about the future than the current season.
So, Wilson was asked if he wanted to stay with the Jets long-term. His answer, to some, was perplexing.
"I don't know, man," the 2022 first-round pick said. "I just go about my day ... wherever my feet are at. If they [extend my contract], that would be a blessing. It would be awesome. I love the Jets. At the end of the day, they were the ones that believed in me. But, yeah, I can't be worrying about that. I have to go out and finish these three games the right way."
To some, it was seen as Wilson perhaps telegraphing the idea that he might want out because he didn’t definitely say he wanted to stay. I found some sites trying to connect the dots and coming up with trade scenarios. Many of them referenced Wilson’s blow-up on the sideline of Sunday’s game against Jacksonville as a reason.
By the way, as many reported, including ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Wilson was upset about play selection during the game, a complain that just about every wide receiver with a pulse has had at some point.
By the end of this season Wilson will have three straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving and a career-high touchdown receptions. And he will have done it with just one season of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
The idea that the New York Jets would willingly deal him to another team is preposterous on its face. Unless, of course, his Madden rating is too low for Jets owner Woody Johnson’s taste.
Wilson is one of the best young receivers in the NFL. And the Jets hold most of the cards.
New York took him in the first round of the NFL Draft three years ago. There is one benefit to teams that select players in the first round and that’s the fifth-year option.
After a player’s third season, an NFL team can exercise an extension for the contract, a fifth year with a hefty raise. A new general manager will make that decision. But if Johnson hires a GM that doesn’t think Wilson is worth keeping then he’s far more round the bend than previously suspected.
Now, yes, Wilson could decide that he wants out and it might play out like a Jamal Adams scenario.
But, I believe his words on Thursday were borne more out of frustration from a season in which far more was expected than his desire to leave.
Perhaps it plays out with Wilson wanting out. If so, that’s how it goes. But if it’s the Jets that want to move on from him, then perhaps this franchise is, as Aaron Rodgers recently said, “cursed.”