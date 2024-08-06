New York Jets Unofficial Depth Chart Sees Star Edge Rusher Buried
As the New York Jets head into their first preseason game taking place on August 10, they still have plenty of things they need to figure out when it comes to their roster.
Like is the case with all NFL teams, there are going to be plenty of camp battles between players fighting for a spot on this roster. One of those is someone who was seen as a backup option behind their star Breece Hall, and right now, it seems more than likely Israel Abanikanda will be looking for a new team.
But the clear most important thing that has to be figured out is what's going on with their star edge rusher Haason Reddick who continues to hold out and accrue fines.
Acquired this offseason in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the multiyear veteran has taken his newfound leverage and run with it, demanding a new contract from the Jets if he's going to play a game for the franchise.
Nothing has been decided as of yet, and the longer this plays out, the more it seems like he won't be available for their Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
That was evident when New York released their first unofficial depth chart of the year.
This is bound to change as they continue through camp and play their preseason games, but it's notable that Reddick was placed behind Micheal Clemons, Takk McKinley, and Braiden McGregor at one of their two edge rushing positions.
Maybe that shouldn't be too surprising considering he literally hasn't reported to the team, but it does solidify that he is not currently in the mix as the Jets get closer to getting this campaign underway.
If Reddick isn't on the team, that will be a disaster for New York.
There is so much riding on this year for the Jets as multiple people in the front office and coaching staff could lose their jobs if they aren't able to get into the playoffs.
However, it needs to be pointed out that if a deal does get completed between the team and Reddick, he would likely jump right back into the mix of being the starter on the other side of Jermaine Johnson.
Still, this situation continues to be ugly and there's a real chance he won't be on the field for New York next month.