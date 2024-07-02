New York Jets Urged to Make Bold Free Agency Signing
The New York Jets are clearly prioritizing adding as many weapons as they can for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Joe Douglas and the front office went out and signed Mike Williams in free agency. They also added Malachi Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Reports have come out that the Jets tried to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings for superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson as well this offseason.
Now, they are being urged to consider making a bold move late in NFL free agency.
Pro Football Network has suggested that New York sign veteran free agent wide receiver Michael Thomas.
"Michael Thomas remains unsigned. While he may not be the 149-catch threat he once was in 2019, he can still give a needy WR room a jolt."
Looking at the wide receiver depth chart for the Jets, there is definite need.
Garrett Wilson and Williams are the clear-cut No. 1 and No. 2 options respectively. However, behind them, there are no proven players that can be relied on heavily.
Allen Lazard is one option, but he is coming off of a brutal first season with New York in 2023. He has great chemistry with Rodgers, but he should not be counted on as a guarantee. Corley is a rookie who has not been able to prove anything on an NFL field.
Thomas, at the very least, is a proven commodity that could come in and make an impact.
During the 2023 season with the New Orleans Saints, Thomas ended up playing in just 10 games. His health has derailed his career, but he seems healthy now and a change of scenery could be what he needs.
In the 10 games he did play last year, Thomas caught 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown.
While Thomas isn't a "guarantee" either, he could be a massive steal. If he can stay healthy, he's a major impact player for any offense. If the Jets are truly going all-in on the 2024 season with Rodgers, signing Thomas should be a consideration.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what New York does between now and the start of the regular season. They have been aggressive so far this offseason and if they see a good fit it's not likely that they'll hold back from making any move that can improve their chances of competing.