New York Jets Urged to Sign Super Bowl Champion to $1.9 Million Contract
The New York Jets defense is regarded as one of the best in the NFL, if not the best. They have star talent all over the defense, and with head coach Robert Saleh being a defensive-minded head coach, it's been a great fit on that end of the football.
If the Jets offense did even half of what their defense has done over the past two seasons, there's a good chance that they'd be holding up a Super Bowl trophy.
That hasn't been the case, and while the defense is as good as it is, there's always room for improvement.
Even if it's just a depth piece, New York could be in the mix to land another player this offseason.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed contracts the Jets should consider before the start of training camp, including Super Bowl champion Lawrence Guy.
"While New York's defense was great in a lot of areas last season, its run defense was merely good. The Jets ranked a respectable 11th in yards per carry allowed but 25th in rushing yards allowed.
"The Jets could stand to add another rotational piece to a defensive interior that has one star in Quinnen Williams and some questionable depth behind him."
Guy has been a productive pro, starting in at least 14 games in each season since 2015.
He's not going to impress many with what he does, but he's been a steady veteran in this league since 2012 and could serve well on a defense that needs depth.
Most importantly, Knox predicted he'd sign a cheap one-year, $1.9 million deal.
"Lawrence Guy, who most recently played for the rival New England Patriots, could be a fine addition to the Jets' defensive-line rotation. At 6'4" and 315 pounds, he has the size to hold ground on the interior but is versatile enough to play end in subpackages if needed.
"He appeared in all 17 games for New England last year and recorded 38 tackles while being credited with zero missed tackles."
If New York could land a veteran for $1.9 million, it wouldn't be a bad idea to think about giving him a chance. There isn't necessarily a ton of risk in doing so for that cheap of a contract.
He's familiar with the division, too, playing for the New England Patriots since 2017.
Arguably the best division in football and having to play in tough weather in divisional play, Guy understands what it takes to play in the AFC East, which is another reason why he could make sense.