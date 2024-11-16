New York Jets Veteran Receives Incredible Honor at ALS Awareness Gala
There hasn’t been much to get excited about when watching the New York Jets during the 2024 season.
They are 3-7 heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts and will need a miracle to make the postseason. While the team’s success has been underwhelming, punter Thomas Morstead has been making news on and off the field.
Before the season, he announced that he was launching a Punt for ALS campaign. The goal was to raise awareness and money for the debilitating disease, which his friend and former New Orleans Saints special teams standout, Steve Gleason, was diagnosed with in 2011.
Because of his work, Morstead received the Lou Gehrig Sports Award at the ALS United Greater New York Lou Gehrig Legacy Gala earlier this week.
He was honored alongside former New York Yankees play-by-play radio announcer John Sterling and legendary New York Rangers hockey player Adam Graves.
The award is “given each year to athletes who exemplify the resilience, strength and leadership that defined Lou Gehrig’s legacy on and off the field,” said the release.
Alongside Team Gleason on its mission to support anyone batting ALS, Morstead pledged to donate $1,000 for every punt he hit inside the 20-yard line this season. He has already done that 14 times and will be looking to add plenty more over the final seven games of the season.
Morstead gave an acceptance speech for the award and expressed his gratitude to ALS United Greater New York, highlighting the organization's relentless mission to help people living with ALS and leave no stone unturned in the search for a cure.
He also recognized Gleason and others dealing with ALS, calling them "perspective givers."
"You think you’re having a bad day? How would they handle it? They demonstrate it everyday by continuing to choose to live,” he said.
Through eight weeks, $22,572 of the $100,000 goal has been raised. There is still plenty of time to help and donate, and there will be a chance for donors to win special prizes the rest of the NFL season.
Before each game on Morstead’s Instagram account, an incentive for that week is shared. It could be signed memorabilia from the punter or opposing players who are lending a helping hand.
In addition to the incentive before New York games, every donor to Punt for ALS will be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February.
“Let’s make this season count, on and off the field,” Morstead said upon launching the campaign in September, via the release. “Your donation to Team Gleason empowers the lives of those living with ALS, providing essential support and resources. Make your donation today to make a lasting impact on countless families affected by this devastating disease.”