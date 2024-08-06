New York Jets Punter Thomas Morstead Launching ALS Campaign
New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead has enjoyed a very long NFL career to this point. The 2024 season will be his 15th in the league, a very impressive milestone to reach.
After spending his first 12 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Morestead has bounced around the last few seasons. This is his second stint with the Jets, as he also punted for them for a portion of the 2021 season.
Morestead also has stops with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. The 2023 campaign was one of the best in his career as he led the NFL in punts (99) and punt yardage (4,831) while averaging 48.8 yards per punt, the second-highest single-season mark of his career.
While he remains productive on the field, it is off the field where Morestead is making his most impactful contributions. It was recently announced that he has launched a Punt for ALS campaign to bring awareness to the terminal neurodegenerative disease.
For every punt that Morestead lands inside the 20-yard line this season, he will donate $1,000. A minimum contribution of $10,000 will be made, as he is doing this in support of his former teammate and mentor with the Saints, Steve Gleason. Morestead’s work will be in support of The Gleason Foundation.
“Steve has given so much of himself to others throughout his life, and it felt like the right time to give back to him by raising awareness for the incredible work he is doing through his non-profit, Team Gleason Foundation,” said Thomas, via a press release from Overtime PR. “I’m honored and excited to dedicate my 16th season in the NFL to Steve and his foundation.”
Gleason is most remembered for the blocked punt he had against the Atlanta Falcons in 2006 when New Orleans returned to their home stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.
Diagnosed with ALS in 2011, Gleason has been an inspiration to the community. “Gratitude is sacred. In the midst of immense suffering, I started a daily gratitude journal. Gratitude has been a path to resilience, strength, and joy,” said Steve. “I’m incredibly grateful for Thomas’ friendship and support. I appreciate him and all those who come together to make a bigger impact on the ALS community.”
Morestead is asking anyone who is able to help, whether it is teammates, players on opposing teams or fans, to support his cause. There will be different giveaways each game, including signed memorabilia from Morestead or players on the other team.
“The donation incentives will be announced prior to each game on Thomas’ Instagram (@thomasmorstead) and reposted by Team Gleason (@teamgleason). In addition to game-day incentives, every Punt for ALS donor will also have a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next February,” per the press release.
More information can be found at: https://teamgleason.org/puntforals/. Donations can be made there as well if you so choose to support Morestead’s cause.