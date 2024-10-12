New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Three Defensive Stars to Watch
After all of the upheaval of this week when it comes to the New York Jets, one thing won’t change on Monday against Buffalo — Jeff Ulbrich will continue to call the defensive signals.
He told the media that on Thursday. The defensive coordinator said that he will embed himself more in other meetings. But the interim head coach intends to continue to get his players in the right places on the defensive side of the ball.
And why not? Ulbrich has his unit playing like one of the best in football. It may get defensive tackle Leki Fotu bac this week. There’s always hope for linebacker C.J. Mosley, who is getting more practice time. And, cornerback Sauce Gardner is blocking out the noise. He shut down his social media this week.
The Bills (3-2) have a unit to contend with. It’s only given up six passing touchdowns, has picked off five passes and has 13 sacks. Buffalo is a bit more vulnerable on the ground, as it has allowed 5.2 yards per carry, but only four touchdowns.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
LB Quincy Williams
It’s funny how things work. Williams talked about accountability after Sunday’s loss. Two days later coach Robert Saleh is out of a job. I don’t think that’s what Williams was thinking. But he’s been one of the best defenders on the team this season. He’s second with 37 tackles, along with three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
CB D.J. Reed
It’s a shame Reed doesn’t have an interception yet because he’s having a great year. He’s defended five passes, tied for tops on the team with safety Tony Adams. He also has 19 tackles, including a tackle for loss. The attention paid to Gardner sucks up a lot of attention. But Reed is worthy of everyone’s attention each week.
DE Will McDonald IV
Imagine this season if McDonald hadn’t started bringing it? Better yet, don’t. The Haason Reddick holdout has given him a chance to shine and he leads the team with six sacks, including one last Sunday. The unfortunate injury to Jermaine Johnson just means that McDonald has to shoulder more of the load.
Buffalo Bills
DE Greg Rousseau
Von Miller gets plenty of attention but take your eyes off Rousseau. He has as many sacks as Miller (three) and also has five tackles for loss. He also has 14 tackles and a forced fumble. The Jets’ offensive line has struggled to protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers the past two weeks. Rousseau hopes to continue that trend.
S Damar Hamlin
Nearly two years ago on a Monday night game he absorbed a hit that nearly ended his life. Now, he’s five games into a season in which he was starter on opening night and has played like a star. He’s third on the team with 31 tackles, including two for loss, along with an interception and three passes defended.
LB Dorian Williams
Expect to hear his named called plenty on Monday night, as he’s having a terrific season. He leads the Bills with 54 tackles, including 34 solo. He also has two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recovers. Wherever the football goes, Williams is sure to meet it, and the ball carrier, head on.