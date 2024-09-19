New York Jets Wide Receiver Feels Good Coming Back From ACL Surgery
The New York Jets will be playing another short week on Thursday Night Football, as they will be facing the New England Patriots in their home-opener.
Through two weeks, the Jets currently stand at 1-1 with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers and victory against the Tennessee Titans on the road. Coming into the year, New York knew it was going to be a tough start to the season because of the schedule. However, if they are able to defeat the Patriots in their home-opener, they should be very pleased with the start to the campaign.
A lot of the new faces for the Jets have been contributing on the offensive side of the ball, as it is clearly a much-improved unit compared to last year. The additions on the offensive line have resulted in quarterback Aaron Rodgers having plenty of time in the pocket.
Through two weeks, New York has shown that they are looking to be a balanced unit on offense even with Rodgers, and that is a recipe for success long-term. However, while that may be the case, they do have some weapons in the passing game that can help them attack a defense through the air.
One of the biggest signings of the offseason for New York was the deal to bring in Mike Williams from the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year, Williams unfortunately had his campaign cut short because of a torn ACL. However, when healthy, Williams can be an impact player in the league.
The Jets are being careful with the veteran wide receiver, as they are working him back into the lineup slowly. Recently, Williams spoke about his workload in Week 2 and how his body is feeling recovering from the surgery.
“It was a little bit over the range that we were looking for, but I was feeling good. I’m not going to say let me get out of the game,” Williams told Bridget Reilly of the New York Post. “I mean, I want to play so, yeah, I hope the same thing happens in this game and then go out there and play.”
Unfortunately for New York, they had a similar situation with a player coming back from ACL surgery in 2022 last season, as Breece Hall also had his workload monitored. Hall looked really strong toward the end of the season, and that is going to be the plan for the big wide receiver as well.
As the year goes on, the workload continues to increase for the veteran wide out, as the Jets will hope to have him healthy towards playoff time. However, with a big catch on the game-winning drive, Williams is starting get his legs underneath him.