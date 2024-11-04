New York Jets Wide Receiver Has Quietly Been Elite This Season
The New York Jets are coming off a much-needed victory on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans, as the team hopes to keep their playoff hopes alive moving forward.
Against the Texans, it was a tale of two halves for the Jets. In the first half, it looked like more of the same for New York, as they were shutout with an awful mistake on what should have been a touchdown by Malachi Corley.
However, even though things didn’t look promising, the Jets came out in the second half and looked like the team many believed they could be this season. New York scored 21 points in the second half and went on to beat a very good team.
In the victory, New York saw some strong performances from their two star wide receivers in Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. It was really the first time that both have shined at the same time, and the offense looked great.
For Wilson in particular, he has been playing some excellent football of late after a slow start to the season.
In the win over Houston to wrap up the month of October, the talented wide-out totaled nine receptions, 90 receiving yards, and two touchdown catches. The strong performance capped off what had been an elite month of production for the 24-year-old.
During the month of October, Wilson was able to total over 100 receiving yards in three of the five games, and his lowest total in receiving yards was 61 in a game.
There was certainly some concern after the slow start to the season for the young wide receiver, as the most yards he had in a game in September was 60 against the San Francisco 49ers.
While the addition of Adams has certainly helped Wilson of late, he was starting to really pick it up prior to the blockbuster trade.
Part of the struggles early on could have been a lack of reps with Aaron Rodgers. While practice is good, it still isn’t like actually being on the field in games together.
As the Jets look to get their season turned around, Wilson playing like he has of late and being an elite wide receiver in the league will go a long way toward helping that. With a favorable schedule coming up, New York hasn’t quit on the season yet, and their talented wide receiver is proving he is one of the best in the game after a slow start to the year.