New York Jets Wide Receiver Not Practicing as Trade Rumors Swirl
For the second straight day New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams was on the injury report. For the second straight day it was for personal reasons.
But on Thursday he could be seen by media during the public portion of practice working out in a rehab area usually designated for players dealing with injuries who can't work out with the team.
Williams was evaluated for a head injury after Monday's loss to Buffalo but was cleared on Tuesday.
So it begs a natural question — why exactly isn't Williams practicing?
Well, The Athletic reported that at least three teams have expressed an interest in trading for the veteran wide receiver now that the Jets acquired Davante Adams earlier this week.
At least two of the teams reports by Dianna Russini were also interested in Adams — the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints. The other is the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams’ former team.
The Jets don't have to do anything with Williams, either now or before the trade deadline. He's under contract for the full season and is still valuable depth, even though Adams will likely take many of his practice and game reps. But that also means Williams has value to other teams who could use him.
ESPN reported that Williams’ one-year deal shouldn’t be a barrier to making a trade. He signed a $10 million deal, but the Jets front-loaded the compensation. If a team were to trade for Williams this weekend, he would only cost that team $832,000 off a $1.255 million base salary.
For now, Williams is a DNP on the injury report.
New York’s injury report saw little change on Thursday. Cornerbacks Michael Carter II (back) and D.J. Reed (groin) did not practice for a second straight day. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ankle) practiced fully after an off-day. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hip), edge rusher Will McDonald IV (shoulder), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee) and offensive lineman Tyron Smith (non-injury/vet rest) we're all limited.
Linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) was upgraded from limited to full while Adams was a full participant for the second straight day as he continues to work back from a hamstring injury.
Pittsburgh’s injury report included running back Najee Harris (ribs, full practice), safety Damontae Kazee (ankle, limited practice), LB Nick Herbig (hamstring, DNP), center Zach Frazier (ankle, DNP), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin, full practice), guard Isaac Seumalo (veteran rest, full practice), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee, full practice), running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle, DNP), OLB T.J. Watt (veteran rest, full practice), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (veteran rest, DNP), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (veteran rest, limited), wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring, limited) and offensive tackle Dylan Cook (foot, limited).