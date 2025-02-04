NFL Analyst Floats Jets Idea To Pair Aaron Rodgers With Elite Prospect
Will the New York Jets select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft?
There is going to be a lot of chatter about the team leading up to the April draft. The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the draft and that likely is too low for the team to land one of the elite quarterbacks in this draft class.
There are some intriguing prospects who should go later on in the draft including potentially Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss' Jaxon Dart, Texas' Quinn Ewers, and Ohio State's Will Howard among others. These four are all intriguing prospects in their own right, but could use some time behind a veteran for the 2025 season.
The Jets are in an interesting position because they still have Aaron Rodgers under contract, although it's unknown if he will play in 2025 at this time. What about keeping him and drafting a young guy? That seems like a solid plan if the Jets view any of these guys as potential long-term fits.
ESPN's Matt Miller projected Ewers as a potential draft fit for the Jets in his latest mock draft.
"It will be fascinating to watch Ewers' pre-draft process, and a strong combine could boost him into Round 1,” Miller said. “The Jets need an heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers and might need that successor to start immediately. Three seasons as a starter at Texas would have Ewers ready for that task. He threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this past season.”
Ewers had 3,472 passing yards in 2024 to go along with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 14 games. He's listed at 6'3 and 206 pounds. He's someone who has been highly rated throughout his college career.
The Jets absolutely could do worse than bringing him in. But, if they were to bring someone like him in, they should do so with Rodgers in the room as well. One more year of Rodgers with someone like Ewers learning from him could lead to long-term success.
