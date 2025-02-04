NFL Insider Links Jets 25-Year-Old Breakout Star To Falcons
The New York Jets have over 20 players heading to free agency this offseason.
Spotrac currently has 28 players heading to free agency from the Jets. New York certainly won't keep everyone around. The Jets don't have a lot of cap space with Over The Cap projecting New York to have just over $15 million in effective cap space.
It's clear that everyone won't return, but the Jets should at least try to bring linebacker Jamien Sherwood back. He's just 25 years old and is coming off a breakout year. He more than tripled his career-high in tackles from 46 to 158. He led the league with 98 solo tackles and he also had two sacks, three passes defended, and two quarterback hits across 17 games.
Sherwood's market value currently is projected to be just over $14 million across two years. If that actually becomes a reality, the Jets should absolutely get a deal like that done.
New York won't be the only team that could have interest in the linebacker, though. The Athletic's Josh Kendall ranked 10 free agents that could make sense for the Atlanta Falcons and had Sherwood at No. 6.
"6. LB Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets," Kendall said. "The 25-year-old had a breakout 2024 season under Ulbrich. A fifth-round pick in 2021, he had 158 tackles, including 10 for loss. He has the athleticism and pure speed to cover players out of the backfield and be a dynamic blitzer. Lined up beside Kaden Elliss, he would give the Falcons maybe the most unpredictable inside linebacker duo in the league."
Atlanta has even less cap space than the Jets, but it already has been talked about a lot over the last month. The Falcons need to improve the defense and Sherwood is going to be one of the better linebackers available.
