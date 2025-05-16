NFL Executive Makes Announcement On Aaron Rodgers Rumors
The New York Jets will kick off their 2025 season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It’s going to be one of the more exciting matchups of the season overall. The Jets have plenty of talent and Week 1 is going to be a revenge game with Justin Fields getting a crack at his former team.
Pittsburgh benched Fields after a 4-2 start to the season last year. The variable that could take this game over the top even more is the fact that Aaron Rodgers could end up landing in Pittsburgh and facing New York. There’s been some speculation and rumors that the NFL has some inside knowledge about Rodgers and that's why they put this matchup in Week 1, but NFL scheduling executive Mike North shared that is not the case in an interview with the Associated Press' Josh Dubow.
"We tried to play it down the middle," North said to Dubow. "We don’t know anything more than anybody else. The schedule was built for Coach Tomlin and for the Steelers. If Aaron decides to play, it probably just makes many, if not all, the Steelers games a little more interesting."
That's pretty fair. As the rumors started to pop up across social media they were surprising because if a scheduling executive knew about Rodgers' decision, why wouldn't he just tell the world? North made it sounds like there was no inside information and the wait will continue.