NFL Executive: New Jets GM Will Have Hard Job 'Managing' Owner, Influencers
Who the New York Jets hire to be their next head coach and general manager is as big as any decision the organization has ever made. If they don't make the right hire this time, things could get very ugly for the Jets.
The Jets started that process this week with two formal interviews at general manager with Thomas Dimitroff and Jon Robinson. But another wrong move here and it could set New York further back.
There are a lot of factors that will influence who the Jets might hire. Reports have indicated that Woody Johnson plans to do whatever it takes to hire the right people, but if he has a hand in everything, there could be some issues that arise.
In fact, Johnson being a key decision-maker is part of the reason why New York is currently in the position it's in.
And his level of involvement is a key question in the future of the organization. Not only have Johnson's decisions not helped the Jets. But why would a proven head coach or general manager want to be with a team that has as many questions as New York does and have Johnson run the entire show?
Take it a step further. Say Ben Johnson is available and wants to coach the Jets next season. On paper, one could argue that he'd be the best fit. New York needs an offensive-minded guy to come in and run the team, and he's been exactly that throughout his career.
However, Johnson will also be one of the hottest names on the coaching market, whether this year, next campaign, or in a few offseasons. Whenever he decides to leave the Detroit Lions, he'll have plenty of opportunities to get a job.
Why would he risk leaving an excellent Lions organization with a chance to win a Super Bowl for a Jets organization that can't get anything right and will constantly have somebody on his back?
An anonymous team executive outlined some issues about the long-time owner to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, proving why most won't want to take either of New York's jobs this offseason.
“Your job becomes managing Woody,” a current team executive said. “That’s not unique for an NFL GM — the difference here is that not only are you managing Woody, but you have to manage all the people who influence him. That could be family, that could be media, that could be people in the building.”
Being a coach or general manager of an NFL team is an honor, and there will certainly be many around the league who want the job.
However, there will be others who might not because of everything Johnson is involved in.
That's a major issue.