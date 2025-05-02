NFL Expert Has 2025 Projection For Jets' Justin Fields
The New York Jets added some serious talent on paper this offseason.
The offseason has gone on for long enough that you likely know the Jets' biggest non-NFL Draft pickup by this point. New York signed former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year deal quickly after the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up this offseason.
Fields is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback on the roster. He's going to be the starter and the team reinforced this notion by avoiding taking a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. There's a lot of excitement around Fields right now, but ESPN's Mike Clay's projections for the 2025 season don't reflect this. He shared in-depth projections for each team in the NFL and Fields' come somewhat as a surprise.
ESPN's Mike Clay's Projections For Justin Fields:
14 games, 252-for-402 passing, 2,820 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions
133 rushing attempts, 685 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns
Jets Projected Win Total: 6.5 (NFL Rank: 29)
This seems a little low, although it is just a hypothetical projection months ahead of the real action. The team could even look different by then. There's an argument that the Jets have more weapons around Fields right now than he had at any time with the Bears or his six starts with the Steelers last year. There's no reason to get worked up about these numbers right now, but with all of the praise the Jets have given Fields so far, it sounds like they are expecting more than this projection says.
