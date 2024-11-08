NFL Expert Reveals New York Jets Biggest Future Need Is on Offensive Side of Ball
The New York Jets are focused solely on turning things around and competing during the 2024 season. But, some people in the football world are already taking a peek into the future.
How do things look for the Jets beyond this campaign? There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the franchise, as it is anyone’s guess how long they will have the services of Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback.
When New York acquired the future Hall of Famer from the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 offseason, they knew their window to contend wasn’t going to be long. Two or three seasons was thought to be how long he would play.
With his first season being ended on the team’s fourth offensive snap of the season, have those plans changed?
It will be something worth keeping an eye on. Major changes are coming during the 2025 NFL offseason, as the team needs to find a permanent head coach. Depending on how things finish up over the next few weeks, they may need a new general manager as well.
Where does Rodgers fit into all of these plans? That part of the puzzle currently isn’t clear.
But, one thing is for sure; the biggest need for this team in the 2025 offseason is a quarterback. ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz shared that in a recent piece predicting how things could unfold for every franchise around the league next year.
“Quarterback. You might have heard that the current starting quarterback of the Jets turns 41 in December. Aaron Rodgers ranks 22nd in QBR among qualified starters (52.9) with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but more importantly: FORTY-ONE,” he wrote.
The star quarterback hasn’t been as impactful as some within the organization had hoped, which was to be expected. Not only is he turning 41, he is coming off a serious Achilles injury. That is something athletes in their prime take some time to recover from.
Without a long-term contingency plan on the roster, something needs to be done under center following the season whether Rodgers comes back for a third year or he opts to depart.
The only semblance of a long-term plan at quarterback is Jordan Travis, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft who is essentially redshirting this year after suffering a gruesome leg injury with the Florida State Seminoles last season.
That certainly shouldn’t be enough for ownership, and the fan base will be antsy as well. A rebuild will be difficult in the early going with how many assets the team traded away to build its current roster.