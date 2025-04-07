NFL Expert Reveals Prediction For Jets' No. 7 Pick
The New York Jets will have plenty of options available to them when they are on the clock with the No. 7 pick in the upcoming 2025 National Football League Draft.
It will be here in just over two weeks and the Jets have already been linked to a handful of options. That's not shocking at this time of the year. It's one of the most exciting times of the year as the next batch of league stars are about to find out where they are going to play.
New York has a few holes and there are guys out there who could help when the Jets are on the board. The tight end and wide receiver rooms are both thin right now. New York could always use reinforcements on the offensive line as well. What about the defense? The Athletic's NFL Draft expert Nick Baumgardner shared a mock draft on Monday and predicted the Jets will improve the offensive line by selecting Armand Membou out of Missouri.
"No. 7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri," Baumgardner said. "At the very least, the Jets have a bridge QB in Justin Fields. It’s also possible Fields turns a corner and becomes the team’s long-term starter. Either way, New York’s new regime is not in position to roll the dice on a QB.
"Aaron Glenn should remember when Detroit passed on QB talent in 2021 to draft Penei Sewell. Start your rebuild there."
As we get closer to the draft, Membou has been continuously linked to New York. The Jets are trying to build something new after the last few years didn't work. They have a good, young quarterback in Justin Fields. Giving him more support by bolstering the line would just make things easier.
