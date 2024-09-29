NFL GMs Tell Insider: New York Jets ‘Need’ to do This With Haason Reddick
Another game, another lost paycheck for New York Jets edge rusher and holdout Hassan Reddick.
When the Jets host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, Reddick will forfeit another $791,666 in pay for now showing up.
If the Jets (2-1) beat the Broncos (1-2), New York general manager Joe Douglas will have even less incentive to reach out to Reddick and try to reach a compromise.
Both sides appear dug in. The question for the Jets is what should they do next? New York certainly has leverage. But how long do you go without getting anything in return?
The Athletic’s Dianna Russini dug into that point in a piece on Saturday. She noted the hubbub earlier this week when Aaron Rodgers spoke to ESPN’s Pat McAfee. Rodgers made a joke that perhaps Reddick no longer had an agent. Russini confirmed that Reddick’s agent, Tory Dandy, is still on the case.
But the key point in the piece was what other NFL general managers were telling her about what the Jets need to do in the next few weeks. Those GMs told Russini that “the Jets need to start making calls.” As in New York needs to start looking to make a deal.
The trade deadline is Nov. 5. So, New York has more than a month to look for a deal. And, Reddick did ask for a trade in August when a contract extension wasn’t forthcoming.
The former Philadelphia Eagles star is the only remaining contract holdout in the NFL and both sides are taking a hard line. Douglas said he won't work on a contract extension until Reddick reports. Reddick won’t report until he gets a new deal.
Two factors complicate this. First, the Jets’ pass rush looks just fine without Reddick. The rise of Will McDonald IV has been a boost. Second, if Reddick expects to be a free agent after this season, he must report at some point so he can get his service time for 2024.
It seems like both sides have overplayed their hands, but the Jets’ hot start to the season has minimized the risk Douglas has taken with his stance.
Reddick has been one of the NFL’s top pass rushers over the past four seasons. In 2023, he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod. The season before, his first in Philly, he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles that season.
Plus, in the past four years, he had 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58), and T.J. Watt (62) had more sacks in that span. He is one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four seasons of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.