NFL Insider Drops Aaron Rodgers Nugget With Rumors Heating Up

What is the future Hall of Famer going to end up doing?

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walk on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walk on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have had a fantastic National Football League Draft so far and one thing that has been nice is the fact that they haven't had to worry about the quarterback position.

Justin Fields is the guy and the team seems pretty confident that he can take a step forward in 2025 after landing a two-year deal with the franchise. One guy who doesn't have their 2025 plans set in stone yet clearly is former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He's somehow still available in free agency and luckily enough New York doesn't have to worry about that.

The Pittsburgh Steelers do, though, as they continue to speak to him about potentially signing with the franchise, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"The Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are continuing to maintain dialogue as the team waits on the future Hall of Famer’s free agency decision, a source tells me," Russini said. "No timetable has been set by either side."

Rodgers recently made it clear that he's dealing with something in his personal life and tha'ts why he hasn't jumped at a decision yet. At this point, it seems pretty obvious that he's either going to retire or end up playing for the Steelers. That part is speculation and an injury could always change things, but it's pretty clear that the Steelers are the only suitor right now. Will we get an answer this year? Maybe, but hopefully whatever is going on in his personal life is ok

Patrick McAvoy
