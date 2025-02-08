NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Discusses Aaron Rodgers' Future With Jets
Will the New York Jets bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2025?
He's under contract but hasn't announced if he is going to continue his playing career. There has been more and more chatter about him each day, but on the outside looking in, it seems like the easiest option would be to bring him back if he wants to continue his career.
Rodgers looked like himself down the stretch and finished the season with 28 touchdown passes. Current and former members of the Jets have continued to weigh in with praise for him over the last few weeks and it seems like at least the players want him back.
Until he and the team make an announcement, though, we will have no idea.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport did weigh in with a brief update on his future with the team, though.
"Still very open as far as what happens with Jets and Aaron Rodgers," Rapoport said. "We have known that they of course have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and a new general manager in Darren Darren Mougey. Some big-time, high-stakes decisions loom for them. What do the Jets end up doing? If Rodgers is back, that certainly would give them at least a starting quarterback for this season and probably this season only.
"If he is not back, then how does it happen? Do they release Aaron Rodgers? Are they able to trade him? Does he retire? Obviously that decision is very much still up in the air for Aaron Rodgers. At least they have had an initial conversation to see what is next. But clearly some of the bigger decisions are looming in New York."
This isn't groundbreaking news, but does say a few things. Rodgers said himself that he spoke to the Jets and Rapoport spoke about that. In his report, he said that if Rodgers were to return, it would be for probably one year only. He also noted that retirement is still up in the air.
It's not much at this point, but anything involving Rodgers' future is interesting.
