Ex-Jets Top Pick Shares Honest Opinion Of QB Aaron Rodgers
There is a lot of chatter about about New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
He's a future Hall of Famer and also a pretty polarizing person. While this is the case, it seems like any time a current or former teammate of Rodgers discusses the quarterback, the opinions are pretty consistently positive.
Former Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton currently is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and is preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He didn't spend much time with Rodgers, but had a pretty honest and positive opinion of him, as shared by Mirror U.S. Sport's Andrew Gamble.
"I love Aaron to death,” Becton said. "That's my guy and I know he's still got some great ball left in him, but that's not my decision to make."
Becton isn't even the first person to praise Rodgers this week and paint a nice picture of him as a person. All-Pro Quincy Williams and Pro Bowler Jermaine Johnson had some pretty similar comments earlier in the week about Rodgers.
It seems like there is a pretty clear divide between the media's perception of Rodgers and how players who have been with him feel about him. His future is up in the air right now as he hasn't announced whether or not he will play in 2025. We should find out more over the next few weeks but a lot of the chatter about Rodgers certainly has been positive lately.
