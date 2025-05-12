NFL Insider Makes Statement On Aaron Rodgers' NFL Future
Where will Aaron Rodgers be in 2025?
This is a question that has captivated many over the last few months since it was made clear that he would not be returning to the New York Jets. The Jets made the news officially shortly after the Super Bowl and ever since there has been speculation and rumors about what could be next.
The two options that have been popping up the most are either playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers or heading off into retirement. There's been chatter about other possibilities, including the New Orleans Saints over the last few days since Derek Carr announced his retirement. But, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport weighed in on the future Hall of Famer's future and said that he expects that he will either play for Pittsburgh or retire.
"It does seem like the options for Aaron Rodgers, as we have discussed over the course of the last couple days, weeks, months, and might discuss until eternity is it does seem like Aaron Rodgers will either play for the Pittsburgh Steelers at some point this offseason or maybe even by the start of training camp of 2025, who knows, or retire," Rapoport said. "Rodgers in public interviews talking to "The Pat McAfee Show" said retirement was an option.
If it's not retirement, it seems like the Steelers are the choice. Something that they are confident in and something Art Rooney has gone public in saying that he believes will happen...Everything they have done this offseason has been gearing toward Aaron Rodgers being their quarterback but they haven't firm and final word from Rodgers that it is definitively his choice."
