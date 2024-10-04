NFL Insider: New York Jets, Star Wide Receiver Want Trade To Happen
The rumors of a trade between the New York Jets and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams have been a part of the landscape among NFL insiders for most of this year.
But according to SNY’s Connor Hughes, who covers the league, unlike earlier this year when discussions between the two sides were, well, one-sided, the two sides are talking.
In fact, the Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams’ current employer, have been talking for about a week. This isn’t like earlier this year when the Jets had interest but the Raiders had no interest in dealing him. Now, there is tangible interest on the Raiders’ part in dealing the 32-year-old wide receiver.
There is also interest in Adams’ camp.
As Hughes quoted a Jets source, “He wants to be here, and we want him here.”
For now, Adams will sit. Adams has a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game with the Denver Broncos, per ESPN. Adams is on the Raiders’ injury report and has not practiced this week. The Raiders will set their injury designations on Friday.
The Raiders have a month to find a suitor, as the trade deadline is Nov. 5.
Naturally, Adams’ connections to current Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a big factor in the belief that both sides want a deal.
The Green Bay Packers selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and he became an immediate contributor as his star ascended in 2016. From 2017-21 he was an All-Pro twice and a Pro Bowl selection five times. He led the NFL in touchdowns receptions in 2020 with 18. By the end of his time with the Packers he had 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.
He was an All-Pro in his first season with the Raiders in 2022, and has been productive, with 203 receptions in his first two years.
But, the Raiders don’t have the quarterback situation they did a year or two ago and that could play a role in Adams’ desire to leave.
If Adams is disgruntled, the most logical solution for both parties would be for the Jets to send holdout edge rusher Haason Reddick to the Raiders for Adams. However, Reddick wants an extension and it isn’t clear if the Raiders would oblige.
The Jets would also have to work out the money related to Adams’ salary this year. New York is operating on a tight budget and Adams was due $16.89 million this season. Every week that goes by the remaining cost of his deal goes down. The Jets could also ask the Raiders to take on part of the remaining cost of his deal as a way of alleviating any cap issues they may run into.
It sound like both parties want it to happen. The question is whether it will.