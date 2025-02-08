NFL Insider Proposes Surprising Jets Davante Adams Blockbuster Trade
The New York Jets have one of the best wide receivers in football right now but will he stick around throughout the offseason?
Davante Adams has a potential out in his contract this offseason. The Jets and Adams reportedly have not spoken since Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey, although there is plenty of time for them to do so.
There's a lot of uncertainty with the team right now and Adams will be interesting to watch over the next few months. Unless something changes with his contract, his cap hit would be over $38 million in each of the next two seasons. That's certainly too high. Will he return? Could a change be on the way?
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt floated an intriguing idea. There's certainly a chance Adams could be playing elsewhere and the Los Angeles Rams made it known that they plan on trading Cooper Kupp. The Athletic made a list of nine hypothetical trade packages for Kupp and Rosenblatt proposed flipping the two stars.
"Rams get: WR Davante Adams and 2025 fifth-round pick (and) Jets get: Kupp and 2025 fourth-round pick," Rosenblatt said. "A trade of convenience. Assuming Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return to the Jets, Adams won’t either. And as long as Adams would be open to going to the Rams, this could work out for both sides.
"Adams still has something left in the tank — over the last six games of 2024, he had 41 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns. Kupp is no longer the player he once was but he can still be a productive receiver in Tanner Engstrand’s Detroit-inspired offense, and he wouldn’t have to be the No. 1 in New York with Garrett Wilson still around. Financially, Adams has a big cap hit ($35.6 million base salary) but it’s entirely non-guaranteed and, thus, easy to renegotiate."
It would be great to have Adams around for another year. But, if the two sides are going to go in a different direction, it would be great to get someone like Kupp. His cap hit is over $29 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026 at this time, but maybe something could be worked out. All in all, if the Jets are going to lose a receiver like Adams, they should consider something like this.
