NFL Pundit Suggests Unlikely Replacement For Jets’ Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets have some questions at the quarterback position right now.
Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers hasn’t announced whether he will continue his career for one more season. He’s under contract for the 2025 season but retirement hasn't been ruled out.
There has been a lot of speculation about his future already over the last few weeks. Some have speculated the team should bring him back. Others have said New York should move on from him. None of this matters at all until we hear from Rodgers and the team.
While this is the case, it is interesting to hear how some view the Jets’ quarterback situation. FanSided’s Luke Norris attempted to take a look at Sam Darnold’s market and make suggestions for him this offseason. He brought up the Jets if they were to move on from Rodgers.
“Yes, Darnold's run with the New York Jets after being taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft was a disaster, as he won just 13 of 38 starts before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in the spring of 2021,” Norris said. “Aaron Rodgers is likely gone, which leaves Gang Green with Tyrod Taylor. Like the Raiders, the Jets could be in position to take a QB in the draft, as they currently own the pick right behind Las Vegas at No. 7 overall. But they have the exact same decisions to make regarding Ward and Sanders mentioned above.
“The Jets may have been turned off watching Darnold in the Vikings' final two games of the year, as he looked very similar to the player he was during his three seasons in New York. From an overall standpoint, though, he's clearly more polished than he was then. And with the Jets perhaps ready to make some wild decisions in order to end the longest current playoff drought in the league, which now stands at 14 seasons, don't rule out a reunion with Darnold.”
It’s a fun idea but doesn’t seem likely at all. Rodgers is under contract and has a massive dollar amount tied to him pretty much no matter what the team does. Darnold is likely going to be the most expensive quarterback on the open market this offseason. Barring a trade of Rodgers, financially, it doesn’t seem like it would work.
