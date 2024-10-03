NFL Insider Reveals Potential New York Jets Trade Partner For Haason Reddick
There is a whirlwind of trade rumors surrounding the New York Jets right now. Much of it is around the potential for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams to come to the Jets.
But, some of is sucking in holdout pass rusher Haason Reddick. In many of these rumors, Reddick is a chip the Jets could use to get Adams on their side and rid themselves of the nasty holdout.
That would be a clean, easy solution. But nothing about the Reddick situation has been clean and easy since the Jets traded for him earlier this year.
Earlier this week on ESPN’s Flight Deck Podcast, hosted by Rich Cimini, he spoke with CBS Sports insider Joel Corry.
Corry is a former player agent who now writes about contracts for the site and he’s written extensively about the money Reddick has lost in this holdout. It’s closing in on $9 million as the Jets (2-2) prepare for Sunday’s game in London against the Minnesota Vikings (4-0).
Trading Reddick for Adams would be the easy solution. But it’s not the only solution and the Raiders shouldn’t be the only suitor that the Jets consider if they decide to deal Reddick.
One NFC contender with a big need at the position came to Corry’s mind during the podcast — the Dallas Cowboys.
“Dallas comes to mind because they lost Sam Williams in the preseason,” Corry said. “Demarcus Lawrence is out multiple weeks. Micah Parsons has a high ankle sprain. They've got cap room since they did their late extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. So we'll see if that could be a solution.”
Lawrence has a Lisfranc fracture in his foot and is expected to miss anywhere from six-to-eight weeks.
It’s not clear what the Jets might be looking for in a trade, or even if they’re willing to do so.
Both sides appear dug in. The trade deadline is Nov. 5. So, New York has more than a month to look for a deal. And, Reddick did ask for a trade in August when a contract extension wasn’t forthcoming.
Douglas could be waiting to see if he can get the best possible deal. Given Reddick’s track record, he would be an enticing trade piece.
Reddick has been one of the NFL’s top pass rushers the past four seasons. In 2023 he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod. The season before, his first in Philly, he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles that season.
Of course, if the team the Jets deal him to won’t extend him past 2024, which is the current issue, then a trade may not work at all.