NFL Insider Shares Update Jets' Justin Fields Will Love
The New York Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
Over the next month or so there's going to be plenty of chatter about who the Jets could possibly take with the pick. There will be plenty of mock drafts by people attempting to make predictions but we won't know for sure who the Jets are taking until April 24th.
Until then, the mock drafts will be fun, but there will be little concrete information that comes out. With Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey in charge now as well it will be hard to know what their strategy will be because they haven't led a draft for the Jets yet.
While mock drafts may not be a sign of much, chatter from league insiders at least can start to paint the picture of what the front office could be thinking. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is one of the best out there and he weighed in on the Jets' thinking. He shared that he would be a "little surprised" if the team were to take a quarterback in the first round of the draft.
"I’d be a little surprised if the Jets took a quarterback in the first round," Breer said. "I’ve heard that Justin Fields’s camp did a lot of homework and really prioritized having a spot where he could be the clear-cut starter. I don’t know if his new team gave him that assurance, but he obviously felt good about the opportunity he’d have there."
The No. 7 likely is too long for the top two prospects in Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward and too high for someone like Jaxson Dart. The Jets could always take a quarterback in the later rounds, but this makes sense. The Jets didn't hand Fields a two-year deal to just have a rookie breathing down his neck.