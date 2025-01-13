Jets Polarizing Coach Candidate Takes Shot At Patriots’ Mike Vrabel
The New York Jets are looking to fill their head coaching job and already have missed out on one candidate.
New York recently interviewed Mike Vrabel to be the team’s head coach and even had him as their “top choice,” according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.
“The Jets had a shot at Mike Vrabel until the Patriots job came open,” Rosenblatt said. “He was their top choice and impressed them in his interview. He was an ideal candidate for what they need. But the Patriots had more to offer ultimately — especially at quarterback. Now they have to face him twice a year as the Jets continue their wide-ranging search for a HC that is still in its early stages.”
Vrabel decided to join the New England Patriots instead and now one of the top options on the market is off the board.
It’s unclear who will be the team’s next head coach, but one option weighed in on Vrabel’s hiring. Rex Ryan once was the team’s head coach and was interviewed for the role once again.
It has been reported that he could be out of the running for the job, but clearly he is passionate and wants it. He took a subtle shot at Vrabel on ESPN’s “NFL Countdown.”
“Hey, man, hopefully, I get to kick this guy’s (expletive) twice a year. I don’t know,” Ryan jokingly said. “I’m just kidding, Vrabes. I’m just kidding, buddy...My team, not me personally."
It’s unclear who will be the Jets’ next coach, but Ryan clearly wants the gig and is passionate about New York. Maybe he could end up surprising us.
