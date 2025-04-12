Jets Country

Unfortunate Derek Carr Injury Could Benefit Jets In Shocking Way

The No. 7 pick in the draft holds a lot of value.

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and there are a lot of different things they could do with this pick. Some expect the Jets to hold onto the pick and select a star like Armand Membou, Mason Graham, Tyler Warren, or Tetairoa McMillan. But some expect the Jets to leverage this pick in a trade with a team like the New Orleans Saints or Pittsburgh Steelers in order to acquire more draft capital.

The No. 7 pick will hold a lot more value on draft day if Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders falls to the Jets. At this point, the Jets would be left with a tough decision. They could draft Sanders or make the aforementioned trade with a quarterback needy team.

But this pick just became much more valuable.

The New Orleans Saints pick at No. 9 in the draft and they are expected to land Sanders if he makes it to them. The Saints have Derek Carr at quarterback, but they could use a younger option to eventually take over for the veteran.

But Carr recently suffered a shoulder injury which reportedly leaves his 2025 season in question. With New Orleans' star quarterback potentially missing the entire season, the Saints would almost certainly select Sanders at No. 9.

That means the Steelers might have to trade up with the Jets rather than trying to wait back to land Sanders. And if the Saints fear that the Steelers could jump them, New Orleans might be inclined to trade up two picks to make sure it lands the star quarterback.

Either way you play it, the Jets' No. 7 pick in the draft just became much more valuable. I would be surprised to see New York hold onto that pick in the draft.

