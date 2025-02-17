Jets Country

NFL Mock Draft: Jets Select All-American As Potential Davante Adams Successor

The Jets are headed to a new era going into 2025.

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) are shown as they get ready to step off the field at MetLife Stadium, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) are shown as they get ready to step off the field at MetLife Stadium, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets are headed to a new era of football. They recently cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They could follow that move by cutting his expensive wide receivers Allen Lazard and Davante Adams as well.

New York would need to swiftly replace these two though. Lazard and Adams were two of the team's top pass catchers last season.

But they hold the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and there's a wide receiver prospect who could step in to replace Adams on day one.

Nick Suss of the Tennessean recently put together a first-round mock draft. In this mock draft, he predicted the Jets would select 21-year-old All-American Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona.

"The temptation will be high for the Jets to fill one of their biggest needs with whichever player they deem to be QB3, especially as Aaron Rodgers moves on," Suss wrote. "But rather than reach, the Jets insulate their future starter with another top-shelf receiving option to line up opposite Garrett Wilson."

McMillan is the clear top wide receiver prospect in the draft this season. He was one of, if not the best, wide receiver in college football during the 2024 season. The 6-foot-5 pass catcher recorded 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. This included five 100-yard games and two 200-yard games.

His draft stock will likely rise even higher following the NFL Combine. McMillan is a freak athlete and will likely put those abilities on full display for all scouts to see.

