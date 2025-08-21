NFL Mock Trade Sends Talented Patriots WR To Desperate Jets
The New York Jets did a lot to boost their offense this offseason. They added Justin Fields in free agency to replace veteran Aaron Rodgers. They also used their top two draft picks to select offensive tackle Armand Membou and tight end Mason Taylor, respectively.
The Jets still need to add a wide receiver to the unit, though. There are a lot of reports emerging right now that the Jets are eyeing trades for wide receivers, but it's unclear who exactly they could target.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested the Jets could swing a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
Kendrick Bourne would fit the Jets' offense perfectly
"New York locked down homegrown wideout Garrett Wilson on a long-term extension this offseason but must find at least one more talented receiver who can make life easier for new quarterback Justin Fields," Kay wrote. "Trading for a pass-catcher appears to be in Gang Green's plans, as The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported they are monitoring the market for veteran wide receivers.
"Kendrick Bourne may not be the most exciting pickup for the squad, but he's a reliable veteran who could be an asset in the Big Apple. With New England dealing with one of the league's most crowded receiving corps, it shouldn't cost more than a late-Day 3 pick to acquire the 30-year-old."
The Jets need a second wide receiver opposite of Garrett Wilson. Wilson is great, but the options behind him are lacking. Adding Bourne would certainly be a boost for the Jets' offense.
Nobody needs the Jets to add a wide receiver more than Fields does. Fields' NFL career seems to ride on whether he can be successful in New York. If he is, there's a chance he starts for a long time. If he struggles again, nobody might be willing to give him another chance.
At the end of the day, the Jets need to find somebody. If Bourne would only cost them a seventh-round pick, the trade is a no-brainer.
