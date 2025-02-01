NFL Pundit Has Wild Idea For Jets Involving Aaron Rodgers Trade
What will the New York Jets do this offseason with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers?
This is going to be the question that dominates the digital space until the day Rodgers himself announces whether or not he's playing in 2025 and the team announces whether they plan to keep him. He's simply too big of a star to not talk about.
The question about Rodgers' future is a complicated one, though. Obviously, the first decision is in Rodgers' hands whether he is going to continue his career. Then, the new leadership in New York and the four-time Most Valuable Player need to chart a path forward whether in New York or elsewhere.
There is too much money on the line and cap space questions for it to be a very easy decision either way. We probably are going to have to wait a few weeks to find out more as free agency kicks off in March. It would be a surprise if we didn't find out more information ahead of free agency, but it still seems like nothing is imminent.
With most teams getting a head start on the offseason, there already has been plenty of chatter and speculation about Rodgers' future. Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe is the latest to weigh in. He made a list of 10 bold offseason predictions and suggested a trade involving Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders.
"The Las Vegas Raiders did not hire Pete Carroll for a long rebuild," Rolfe said. "At 73 years old, Carroll is unlikely to be there for the long haul, which means the Raiders need to take a step to challenge sooner rather than later. There aren’t many free agent options that would transform a team into an instant challenger. Carroll may think he can do it with Russell Wilson, but that would be a risk.
"Rodgers, though, could be available for a trade and potentially make Vegas a challenger. Of course, that’s a risk, given what we saw from him last season. He ranked lower in PFN’s Quarterback+ than Wilson last season, so by no means is it a slam-dunk...Part owner of the Raiders, Tom Brady won a Super Bowl at 44 years old. If anyone would know how to help get the best out of Rodgers at 41, it would be Brady. Picking sixth in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders are unlikely to see either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders fall to them. A trade-up to get either would be expensive, and there’s no guarantee it would be any more successful than a gamble on Rodgers."
It's an interesting idea because of the fact that that Carroll and Brady are now with the Raiders and they surely don't want to rebuild. Landing someone of Rodgers' caliber would help them, but it doesn't seem likely. Rodgers seemed to have something left in the tank last season, but he is 41 years old. At this point it still seems like the two most likely options are the Jets for another year or retirement, but it all comes down to him.
More NFL: Ex-Jets Draft Bust Predicting To Land 3-Year, $120 Million Deal