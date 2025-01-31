Why Jets Got Decision Right With Steve Wilks As Defensive Coordinator
The New York Jets already have made a few big decisions this offseason.
New York immediately turned its focus to 2025 once the regular season came to an end. The Jets are entering a new era. The Jets have been hard at work filling the coaching staff for 2025 and beyond and landed former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be the team's next head coach.
Glenn already has had his first press conference as the team's head coach in front of the New York media and handled it extremely well.
There's a lot of excitement around Glenn and now his job is filling out his staff and eventually taking a hard look at the roster. Glenn made it known that he isn't going to be calling the plays on defense and wanted to bring in a veteran with plenty of experience to do so.
The Jets did just that by reportedly landing former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks to be the team's defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Jets have agreed to terms with Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, per sources," Pelissero said. "After sitting out last season, Wilks — a longtime respected assistant and former Cardinals head coach — now returns as a key figure on Aaron Glenn’s new staff in New York."
Wilks is a great hire for New York. He quickly popped up as the team's rumored top target and they got him. He got his start coaching at the NFL level in 2006 as the defensive backs coach with the Chicago Bears. Since then, he has made stops with various NFL teams including the then-San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and now the Jets.
He was the head coach for the Cardinals in 2018 and the interim head coach of the Panthers during the 2022 season. Throughout his career, he has been the defensive coordinator for the Browns, 49ers, and now the Jets at the NFL level.
The reason why this is the right move is because of the fact that he clearly has a lot of experience. His last stint as a defensive coordinator at the NFL level was with San Francisco in 2023. That season, the 49ers were eighth in fewest yards allowed per game, third in fewest rushing yards allowed per game, and third in points allowed per game with just 17.5.
If the Jets could play like that in 2025, it would be a pretty nice.
