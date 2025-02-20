NFL Rumors: Jets Competing With Patriots For This Top 50 Free Agent?
Defensive tackle is underrated offseason need for the New York Jets. Yes, they have star Quinnen Williams, but the position gets thin in a hurry after him.
D-lineman Levi Onwuzurike, ranked as the 40th best free agent by Pro Football Focus, could be an intriguing option. The 26-year-old has a history with new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was Onwuzurike's defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions the last four seasons. The familiarity makes Onwuzurike an obvious fit for the Jets, provided he has a fan in Glenn.
However, as noted by Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi, Onwuzurike also has connections with the New England Patriots.
"New Pats DC Terrell Williams was the DL coach in Detroit this past year, meaning he got an up-close and personal look at Onwuzurike," Giardi wrote in a piece published Wednesday. "He gets up the field, which is what this new-look defense will encourage. His pass-rush win rate was in the top 15 at the position, though he didn't have big sack numbers (1.5).
"He could be in the upper tier based on talent, but before this past season, injuries held him back. There will be competition for Onwuzurike's services. Aaron Glenn and the Jets are also quite familiar with his skill set."
Onwuzurike could be signed at an affordable rate. PFF currently projects the 2021 second-round pick to land a two-year, $16.5 million deal, whereas Spotrac projects a two-year, $9 million pact.
For what it's worth, multiple recent mock drafts have the Jets using the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a top defensive tackle prospect.
