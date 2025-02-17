New NFL Mock Draft Has Jets Using No. 7 Pick On Elite Defensive Prospect
The New York Jets will have no shortage of top prospects available to them with the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but should they go offense or defense?
You could make cases either way. However, in a mock draft published Sunday, Ben Rolfe of Pro Football & Sports Network made a case for the Jets using the pick to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, one of the best defensive prospects in this year's class.
"The New York Jets have two defensive linemen set to become free agents this offseason, and in Mason Graham, they may have the perfect replacement for one of them," Rolfe wrote. "We know that Aaron Glenn values a dominant force on the interior from his time in Detroit, and Graham would give him a perfect building block for his defensive line.
"Graham combines elite quickness with powerful hands, making him a force against the run. He moves with the agility of a lighter player while overwhelming offensive linemen with his strength. Michigan’s deep rotation and surrounding talent limited his statistical output, but his tape shows him to be one of the most dominant players at his position."
As Rolfe noted, Graham's college stats won't blow you away. He racked up just nine sacks and 18 tackles for a loss over three seasons with the Wolverines. But like all great defensive tackles, his impact went beyond the stat sheet.
After watching what the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line did in Super Bowl LIX, the Jets would be justified in drafting someone to pair with superstar Quinnen Williams for years to come.
