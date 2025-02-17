Jets Make Surprising Choice With No. 7 Pick In New 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The New York Jets could in a number of different directions with the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They could use it to target a replacement for Aaron Rodgers. They could draft an elite defensive tackle prospect to pair with Quinnen Williams. They could land arguably the best offensive line prospect in the class.
But what about drafting a cornerback? The Philadelphia Inquirer's Devin Jackson has the Jets doing just that in his latest mock draft, which sees New York selecting Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
"The Jets will need a new quarterback after announcing last week that Aaron Rodgers would not be returning, but defensive back is also a big need with D.J. Reed expected to test free agency," Jackson wrote. "Enter Johnson, who played 2024 banged up but is physical, has excellent ball skills, and closing ability in man coverage situations."
As Jackson noted, Reed's pending free agency could create an underrated need at cornerback. Plus, the Jets soon must make a decision on Sauce Gardner's fifth-year option, which would pay the star cornerback roughly $20 million in 2026. Regardless, there's at least some level of uncertainty surrounding Gardner's future in New York.
Johnson, the consensus top cornerback in this year's draft class, racked up nine interceptions and 10 pass breakups during three seasons with Michigan.
