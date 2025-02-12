Will Davante Adams Return To Jets? NFL Writer Shares Bold Prediction
The New York Jets currently have one of the best receivers in football under contract.
While this is the case, it may not remain this way for long. Davante Adams was acquired by the Jets during the 2024 season to reunite with Aaron Rodgers. The two looked good together down the stretch, but it has been reported that Rodgers will not be with the Jets in 2025.
It also has been reported that this likely means that Adams will not be as well. Nothing set in stone has happened yet, but there has been chatter that if Adams leaves, he'd prefer to go out West. We are just about one month away from free agency so we should find out more soon.
With that being said, free agency chatter and predictions already have started to pop up. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley made a list of three predictions after the Super Bowl and predicted that Adams is going to get cut by the Jets and then sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Davante Adams isn't a free agent at the moment, but that could change in a hurry," Buckley said. "ESPN's Jeremy Fowler characterized Adams' $38.3 million cap hit as "untenable," while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the Jets "have not been in contact" with Adams since new general manager, Darren Mougey, and new head coach, Aaron Glenn, took over...Per Fowler, Adams is said to be "intrigued by a return to the West Coast." The Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers were listed as possibilities for Adams, who grew up in Northern California.
"Adams would be a fun fit for any of these three teams—and plenty of others—but if those are his options, one stands out from the rest. While the Rams and 49ers are exploring their avenues for unloading veteran receivers (Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel, respectively), the Chargers should be aiming to upgrade as an established, primary pass-catcher could do wonders for Justin Herbert's output and Ladd McConkey's development. Prediction: Adams is cut by the Jets and signs with the Chargers."
The Chargers won 11 games in 2024 just one year after having just five in 2023. Adding a player of Adams' caliber would take them to an even higher level. Los Angeles has a chance to be one of the better teams in the AFC in 2025 and a move for Adams absolutely should be considered.
