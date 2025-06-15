Jets Country

Jets $40 Million Addition Has 'Most Pressure' On Shoulders

The entire Jets season rides on the shoulders of offseason acquisition Justin Fields.

Zach Pressnell

Jun 10, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) warms up during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) warms up during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Jets took a massive leap and opted to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, swiftly replacing him with the much younger Justin Fields.

Fields enters New York as the team's franchise quarterback. The expectations for the young star have been all over the place with some expecting him to be a stud and others expecting him to be a bust.

Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spinzone recently suggested Fields is facing more pressure than any of the other Jets players or coaches this season.

"There is really no question that the player on the New York Jets roster right now who is under the most pressure is Justin Fields," Bedinger wrote. "They might have other guys vying for roster spots elsewhere on the team, but this is likely Fields’s final shot (at least for the time being) to be a legitimate Day 1 starter for a team in the NFL. Fields was a 1st-round pick in 2021, and the luster of that has not yet worn off.

"The Jets believe they can maximize his abilities, and maybe they will. Fields has arguably a better overall supporting cast than any of his other stops, and if you want to argue the Steelers had better personnel last year, then the Jets’ situation is better because Fields isn’t dealing with any sort of impending benching."

Fields is without a doubt facing more pressure than anybody on the Jets. The team committed to him without adding another signal caller as insurance.

If the team is going to win, it's going to be on Fields' back. But if he doesn't perform well, the Jets will likely have a top five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The season seemingly rides on his shoulders.

