Underrated Jets Wide Receiver Tabbed 'Player To Watch' In Training Camp
The New York Jets have a problem at wide receiver. They have star pass catcher Garrett Wilson headlining their wide receiver room, but after Wilson, they don't have much else.
The Jets opted to cut Davante Adams earlier this offseason in a move to get younger and save a lot of money. Allen Lazard is the next best option on the roster, but his name has been entangled in trade rumors and he's not much of a WR2 anyway.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently highlighted wide receiver Malachi Corley as a player to watch in Jets training camp, indicating he could be the potential answer behind Wilson on the depth chart.
"As for a positional battle, we'll stick on the offensive side of the ball and highlight second-year receiver Malachi Corley," Sullivan wrote. "While (Garrett) Wilson is the clear No. 1 wideout, the position group isn't that deep with Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard behind him. That presents an opportunity for Corley, a 2024 third-round pick, to be on the ascent with a strong minicamp. After a disappointing rookie season, the new regime could also provide him with a much-needed reset."
Corley, 23, has quite a bit of potential, but didn't get to show it last season. With Wilson, Lazard, and Adams on the roster, the Jets didn't need to use much else in the pass catching game.
But now the 23-year-old is going to have a chance to shine. If he can take a huge step forward, which still needs to be seen, he could be the answer to the Jets' prayers. Corley is definitely a player to watch as the season comes closer.
