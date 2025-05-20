NFL Writer Dishes Harsh Criticism To Jets' QB Room
The New York Jets made huge strides this offseason under the leadership of newly hired general manager Darren Mougey. The Jets quickly opted to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, despite mixed results in 2024.
After that, New York dove into free agency and signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal to seemingly take over as the team's franchise quarterback.
After opting out of selecting another signal caller in the NFL Draft, the Jets are left with Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Adrian Martinez as the team's quarterback room.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia doesn't seem to be a fan of the Jets' quarterback situation despite the team's clear vision that Fields can be their franchise starter. Scataglia even called the Jets' quarterback room "laughable."
"It's clear that the New York Jets are in a more of a transitional period if anything, so I guess their hope with this QB room is that Justin Fields can play well enough for the team to get a decent gauge on the rest of the roster," Scataglia wrote. "If that is the case, the Jets may be looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft for a long-term solution."
It's hard to call this QB room laughable.
Fields is a solid quarterback who hasn't been given the chance to succeed in the NFL. There's a good chance he finds quick success with the Jets. Taylor isn't a bad quarterback, either. He's flashed the ability to win games in the past.
All in all, they might not have the best quarterback room in football, but it's far from a horrible unit. The criticism seems a bit harsh here, especially since head coach Aaron Glenn seems happy with his signal callers.
