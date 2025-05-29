NFL Writer Takes Hard Stance On Aaron Rodgers-Steelers Drama
The New York Jets cut Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and ignited a wild free agency sweepstakes that still hasn't concluded.
At this point, Rodgers is seemingly choosing between the Steelers and retirement, but it's dragging on quite a bit. At this point, it seems like some in the Steelers organization are getting a bit impatient.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently took a hard stance on the ongoing Steelers and Rodgers saga.
"Despite being the obvious favorite to start for the Steelers this fall, Pittsburgh should reconsider the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers," Sobleski wrote. "At 41 years old and clearly on the downside of the career, is Rodgers worth the potential headaches that he brings with him? Considering where he stands on this list, the answer is no. Rodgers is no longer an MVP-caliber quarterback.
"According to Pro Football Focus, his 76.3 passing grade ranked 18th overall last season. He's a mediocre starting option with the mentality of a once-elite performer. Is it worth potentially upsetting the locker room culture with Rodgers while not necessarily getting any better as a team?"
The Steelers are playing a bit of a risky game if they bring Rodgers in. Rodgers, especially after something like this free agency saga, could add quite a bit of drama to a locker room that doesn't need that. In fact, the Steelers just traded George Pickens, likely because of some of the drama he brought with him.
Pittsburgh doesn't have an excellent quarterback on the roster, but Will Howard could be a solid player in the NFL and Mason Rudolph can patch the position for now. Pittsburgh could even pursue Kirk Cousins as a trade target instead of Rodgers.
More NFL: NFL Writer Reveals Justin Fields' Biggest Obstacle With Jets