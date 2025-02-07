NFL Writer Implores Jets To 'Rip The Bandage' With Aaron Rodgers
Should the New York Jets run it back with Aaron Rodgers, or should they just move on?
One NFL writer believes the Jets should go with the latter.
In a piece published last week, NFL Media's Nick Shook implored New York to move on from the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Rodgers, 41, has one year left on his contract and is coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro.
"I've spent plenty of digital space documenting Rodgers' consideration of his uncertain future, including Rodgers offering to mentor the Jets' next quarterback while also admitting that would rely almost solely on whether the Jets still want him," Shook wrote. "I'll make the decision for New York's new regime of GM Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn: Rip the bandage off now and move forward without Rodgers.
"It was a nice try, but their partnership ultimately didn't work out, which is fine. A fresh start is necessary for everyone, and if Rodgers still wants to play, he'll likely find at least some interest from a few teams who could use a short-term bridge."
As of this writing, Rodgers hadn't revealed whether he plans to continue playing in 2025. New head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey also hadn't revealed how they feel about Rodgers' future in New York.
Nevertheless, with teams ramping up their preparation for both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jets need to make a decision on Rodgers -- one way or another.
