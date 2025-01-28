Aaron Glenn Gets Testy With Reporters Amid Questions About Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Glenn already is clashing with the New York media.
Glenn, who was introduced as head coach of the Jets on Monday, fielded questions about the future of Aaron Rodgers throughout his first news conference. He, general manager Darren Mougey and owner Woody Johnson all gave vague answers when asked whether Rodgers, who has one year left on his contract, could return for a third season with the Jets.
Then, during an informal scrum with reporters, Glenn gave a testy response when asked yet another question about Rodgers.
“You can continue to ask me the same question, you’ll get the same answer,” he said. “We’re still in evaluation mode. So, if anybody else gonna ask that, I’m gonna give you the same answer. So don’t waste your time. ... You’re not going to get me.”
Rodgers still hasn't publicly announced whether he plans to return for another season or retire. However, it's fair to wonder whether Glenn and the Jets even would want the 41-year-old back under center.
In 17 starts last season, Rodgers completed 63% of his passes while racking up 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The numbers were respectable, but the future Hall of Famer also suffered from nagging injuries and decreased mobility.
The Jets own the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially setting them up to target their next franchise quarterback.
