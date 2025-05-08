NFL Writer Lists Justin Fields As Worst QB In AFC East
The New York Jets had a disastrous season in 2024, and some placed a lot of the blame on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As a response, the Jets opted to cut Rodgers and replace him with free agent signal caller Justin Fields.
Fields is still 26 years old and has a lot of potential. A lot of people in the media view the Fields addition as a huge upgrade in potential for the Jets.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently had some solid praises for Fields. Despite being a fan of the pickup, he listed Fields as the worst quarterback in the division, placing him behind Drake Maye, Tua Tagovailoa, and Josh Allen.
"I really like the risk the Jets are taking by bringing in Justin Fields as their starting quarterback this year," Bedinger wrote. "Fields is a phenomenal athlete and dual threat at the position, and he shouldn’t be written off just yet as a passer based on what we saw from him in Pittsburgh early last season. This will be his last great opportunity before he becomes a high-upside backup journeyman. He has to take advantage."
While it's clear Fields should be behind Tagovailoa and Allen, it feels a bit quick to throw him behind Maye.
Maye showed flashes of excellence last season, but he didn't have an excellent season by any means. He threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games.
Fields wasn't excellent either, but the Steelers didn't give him the same chance to shine that Maye was given.
Either way, only time will tell which quarterback will have a better season this year.
More NFL: Jets Urged To Swing Trade For Packers' $47 Million Star