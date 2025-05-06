Jets Country

NFL Writer Makes Aaron Rodgers Prediction Amidst Holdout

Will Aaron Rodgers play another season in the NFL?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws his 500th career touchdown pass in the second quarter, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
The New York Jets decided to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason, turning to free agent Justin Fields to take his place.

Since being cut, Rodgers has lived in the headlines. Everybody in football seems to be following his free agency decision, though it seems increasingly likely he signs with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wendell Ferreira of A To Z Sports recently joined the long list of NFL media to predict Rodgers to the Steelers, calling it an "easy one" to predict.

"That's an easy one, because it's basically the only spot where Rodgers can really start, barring an injury. He already visited Pittsburgh and is taking care of a personal matter before making a decision, but the possibility is still there," Ferreira wrote. "For the Steelers, it's also the best option. If Rodgers decides to retire or to wait for the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh would probably be forced to trade for Kirk Cousins, a tough pill to swallow after his rough 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons.”

At this point, it's either the Steelers or retirement for Rodgers. If he was going to retire, it likely would have been a decision made quite a while ago, but Rodgers has dragged out the process, leading many to believe he's going to be a Steeler.

The Steelers have weapons like George Pickens and DK Metcalf for Rodgers to use. Their defense and coaching staff also give the veteran one final chance to make a Super Bowl push before he retires. It makes too much sense to not come to fruition at this point.

