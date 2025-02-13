Panthers Projected As Top Destination For Jets Playmaker
The New York Jets could take a hit this offseason.
Most of the chatter recently has been about Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams but they aren't the only people on the offense with questionable futures with the team. Boh Rodgers and Adams currently are still under contract with New York, although it has been heavily reported that the team will move on from them.
Another part of the offense who is going to be a free agent this offseason is 29-year-old tight end Tyler Conklin. He had 51 receptions for 449 receiving yards in 2024 to go along with a career-high four touchdowns.
Conklin will be one of the better tight ends available in free agency this offseason. Where will he go? We won't find out until March, but Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron projected the Carolina Panthers as the top landing spot for him.
"Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers," Cameron said. "Carolina spent a fourth-round draft pick on Ja'Tavion Sanders last offseason, but the former Texas Longhorn didn’t quite flash as the big-bodied receiver many thought he would become. The first-year tight end accumulated just 1.04 yards per route run and notched only 13 first-down receptions, earning himself a 53.8 PFF receiving grade.
"Finding consistent weapons whom Bryce Young can rely on while he continues to grow as a passer is paramount for Carolina this offseason. Tyler Conklin would undoubtedly provide that, as well as provide a veteran presence for Sanders to learn from."
Conklin has been with the Jets since 2022 it would be sad to let him go. But, the Jets could potentially look to the NFL Draft for a replacement with superstar potential.
