NFL Writer Reveals Bleak Prediction For Jets 2025 Season
The New York Jets are seemingly ready to enter a new era of football this season.
They began the offseason by cutting ties with their interim head coach, general manager, and quarterback before replacing these three positions with Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey, and Justin Fields, respectively.
The Jets have made a few other moves to elevate their team, but it seems like they're less worried about winning the Super Bowl this season and more worried about setting the team up for the future.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger doesn't have high hopes for the Jets this season. Bedinger recently predicted the Jets would go 5-12 this season and be sellers at the trade deadline.
"The Jets look like a team that is poised to be a seller at the NFL trade deadline," Bedinger wrote. "They are a roster and franchise in flux with a number of key players coming up on contract years as well as a shaky quarterback situation. That’s not to say they can’t put it all together and make some noise in the AFC East this year, but I wouldn’t be putting money on it or anything."
This prediction might not be what Jets fans want to hear, but it seems like it's a fair assessment.
The Jets are looking to see flashes of success from Fields. They likely don't and shouldn't expect him to show up and be an MVP candidate. But if he can show flashes of growth while the offensive line gels together, the Jets should be fine with a 5-12 record.
This isn't a team built to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles yet. The expectations for the season should reflect that.
