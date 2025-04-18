NFL Writer Reveals Jets' NFL Draft 'Nightmare Scenario'
The New York Jets have put together quite an exciting offseason to this point. The additions of Justin Fields at quarterback, Darren Mougey at general manager, and Aaron Glenn at head coach should have the fanbase quite excited for the future.
But the future of the team will be found in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the first round of the draft and there are a lot of different routes for the Jets to take with this selection.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently put together a list of each NFL team's "nightmare scenario" in the upcoming draft. When he got to the Jets, the nightmare scenario dealt with the future of New York's offensive line.
"Will Campbell and Armand Membou both go off the board in the top six, leaving them with an offensive tackle void," Gagnon wrote.
The Jets have been connected to both LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou at pick No. 7, but they've been connected to plenty of other prospects as well. In fact, a lot of experts don't believe the Jets should take one of these two offensive tackles even if they're available at pick No. 7.
The Jets have been linked to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren as an option at this selection. New York has also been connected to a potential trade down with the New Orleans Saints or Pittsburgh Steelers.
All in all, it wouldn't be the end of the world if the Jets whiffed on these two offensive tackle prospects.
