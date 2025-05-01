NFL Writer Shares Wild Take On Jets' Offseason
The New York Jets have had an active offseason so far, to say the least.
New York kicked off the offseason by adding Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and Darren Mougey as the team's general manager. After their hiring, they quickly got to work filling out Glenn's coaching staff.
The team couldn't address the roster right away, but when they were able to, they have been aggressive and made quick decisions. New York moved on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams but have re-loaded the organization with the biggest move obviously being the addition of quarterback Justin Fields.
Glenn has said all of the right things so far as the coach of the Jets. He has talked about wanting to change the culture of the organization quickly and also has talked about winning and turning the franchise around. Despite this, FanSided's Lou Scataglia shared a surprising opinion that the team "clearly have no intention" of trying to win in 2025.
"The Jets do not care about winning in 2025," Scataglia said. "Justin Fields is 14-30 as a starter in the NFL and is now on his third team in as many seasons. He's thrown for an average of 15 touchdowns against 11 interceptions across a 17-game season and has a career passer rating of 83.9. Yes, he is a threat with his legs, but Fields has not developed into a franchise QB, no matter how many believers of his are still out there.
"With the Jets clearly placing Justin Fields in their starting QB role, this year is not going to be one where the team cares all that much about winning football games. This might end up being more of an evaluation year where Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn identify which players they think are worth keeping around for the long-term. It's not the worst strategy in the world, but when you look at just how good this roster can be, Justin Fields being the starter is going to bring in down and remove them from the possibility of having a surprisingly good year."
This is pretty aggressive and doesn't seem to be true. After the NFL Draft and free agency, there's a real argument that this team currently as constructed has the tools needed to be better already than they were in 2024 and there still is a few months left in the offseason. With everything Glenn has said this offseason, it would be an absolute shock if they weren't trying to win games. They are built to surprise people.
